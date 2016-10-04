您正在使用IE低版浏览器，为了您的经理人账号安全和更好的产品体验，强烈建议使用更快更安全的浏览器
ETAM Celebrates 100 Years of French Freedom

2016年10月04日 03:23 编辑： 经理人网编辑
PARIS, Oct. 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

In the heart of Paris, at the Centre Pompidou, ETAM celebrated its 100th anniversary with a fashion show worthy of the occasion. It was a spectacular demonstration of French-style sexiness: the marriage of elegance and confident daring, a cool attitude and bold sexiness. A tribute to the women that the French brand has been supporting in their quest for freedom since 1916.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/7941451-etam-celebrates-100-years-of-french-freedom

Eighty elegant and sparkling models celebrated French Freedom to the beat of performances by Minuit, The Avener, Dua Lipa, Marina Kaye, and Jacques Dutronc to close with two of his iconic hits: Il est 5 heures, Paris s'éveille, J'aime les filles and Les cactus

Five scenes shown the spotlight on an Etam woman - free in body and mind, sexy, divine, joyful and chic - through a collection that symbolises French glamour.

I AM SEXY

A real ode to a confident, slightly provocative woman, the first section of this live show revealed lingerie pieces with an indefinable charm. Latex and leather combined with sheer lace detailing to reveal the sensuality of this theme.

I AM CHIC

Showcasing the light-heartedness of the twenties, this section presented "French chic". Lace, feathers and pearls celebrated a liberated and romantic woman. Colours were soft and feminine, ranging from pink to burgundy.

I AM DIVINE

Inspired by the exuberance of Studio 54 and the seventies, a dazzling section in which gold and black gave meaning to the collection, with jewelled lingerie embellished with an abundance of stones, diamonds and lamé. Probably the most couture section. This theme introduced the Divine Calais lace developed exclusively with the company Noyon to celebrate 100 years of Etam know-how.

I AM JOYFUL

Undoubtedly the section that best represented the French way of life, with sailor stripe tops reinterpreted by Etam, lots of the brand's iconic pieces, along with petticoats and eyelet embroidery, for a funny, sexy woman. A confidently light-hearted feel.

THE SWIMWEAR presented an elegant and charismatic woman. The pieces were graphic and modern with a sophisticated feel.

Top models :

Melodie Vaxelaire, Eniko, Valerie Kaufman, Antonina Petkovic, Pauline Hoarau, Li Xiao, Ana Beatriz, Amanda Wellsh, Diana Moldovan, Monica Cima, Anna Mila, Devon Windsor,Cindy Bruna, Nibar, Nadja Bender, Aneta Pajak, Constance Jablonski.

FRONT ROW

CLARA 3000, AURE ATIKA, ALINE AFANOUKO,NORA ARNEZEDER, LÉA ARNEZEDER, BETTY AUTIER, KRISTINA BAZAN, DAPNHÉ BURKI, FREDÉRIC BEIGBEIDER, BERNARD BLISTENE, IAN BOHEN, LOUISE BOURGOIN, GUY BURNET, MONICA CRUZ, GABRIEL-KANE DAY-LEWIS, ROMAIN GAVRAS, JACQUES DUTRONC, JENNIFER EYMERE, ELODIE FRÉGÉ, DAPHNÉ HEZARD, TYLER HOECHLIN, HIBA ABOUK, ALICE ISAAZ, LINDA LI, LEAF GREENER,LOLA LE LANN, VIRGINE LEDOYEN, BENOIT MAGIMEL, JEAN BAPTISTE MAUNIER, LARA MICHELI, LAURENT MILCHIOR, VICTORIA OLLOQUI, AUDREY PULVAR, LUNA PICOLI TRUFFAUT, NATASHA POLY, MISTY RABBIT, LUDIVINE SAGNIER, NIELS SCHNEIDER, JOEY STARR, FRÉDÉRIC TADDEI, ALICE TAGLIONI, THEODORE PAUL GABRIEL, PATRICK TIMSIT, CECILE TOGNI, NATALIA VODIANOVA, ELLEN VON UNWERTH, LAURENT WEIL, MICHAEL YOUN, OLIVIER ZAHM, CAROLINE RECEVEUR, VIRGINIE ET CLAIRE COURTIN-CLARINS, ANOUCHKA DELON, IRIS MITTENAERE, CORALIE BIOLAY,JEAN-CHARLES DE CASTELBAJAC, LOUIS-MARIE DE CASTELBAJAC, GUILHEM DE CASTELBAJAC, LOUIS SARKOZY, ALESSANDRA SUBLET, KAREN MULDER ...

CONNECTED SHOW WITH AN INTERNATIONAL REACH.

The digital plan put in place allowed over more than hundreds of thousands of Internet users to follow the show live at 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday evening. This year it included a Show Now - Shop Now feature, making it possible to buy the pieces from the show immediately.

Facebook Connect users were able to experience the backstage buzz of the last five minutes before the show live. Thanks to Periscope and Twitter, they could also accompany a model on the runway.

Journalists from all over the world, models, bloggers, celebrities and artists set the web alight with #etam, #etam100 and #etamliveshow. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat… all the social networks were abuzz. Thousands of posts and photos were added directly to ETAM's Social Media Wall, which can be accessed and seen at any time using the Etam app and on etam.com.

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161003/414380 )
Video: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/7941451-etam-celebrates-100-years-of-french-freedom

