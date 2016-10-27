勃林格殷格翰生物类似药与修美乐具有相似的有效性和安全性

III期研究确认 BI 695501 与修美乐（阿达木单抗）用于治疗活动性类风湿性关节炎 (RA) 患者时具有相似的等效性和安全性特征

这些结果为 BI 695501 在各主要市场获得注册审批而提交申请铺平了道路

上海2016年10月27日电 /美通社/ -- 2016年10月26日，勃林格殷格翰宣布了 BI 695501的关键性III期临床研究的主要结果，BI 695501是在美国获许可的修美乐®及在欧盟获批的修美乐®（阿达木单抗）*的一种候选生物类似药。BI 695501达到了临床研究主要有效性终点：在活动性类风湿性关节炎 (RA) 患者中确立了与修美乐®的等效性。亦达到了次要终点：BI 695501与修美乐®具有相似的有效性、安全性和免疫原性。

“该里程碑为提交 BI 695501，以便在美国和欧洲等主要市场获得监管批准铺平了道路”，勃林格殷格翰副总裁兼生物类似药临床开发与医学事务总监 Sandeep Athalye 医学博士说。“以 BI 695501及其他候选生物类似药为重点，我们认识到生物类似药在为患者和医生提供高质量治疗选择中的作用越来越重要，同时有助于医疗系统的长期可持续性。”

此项III期临床研究是一项随机、双盲、平行组、多次给药、阳性对照药研究，在645例被诊断为中至重度活动性类风湿性关节炎，并继往接受过甲氨蝶呤治疗的患者中开展。每例参与者均被随机分配为接受 BI 695501或修美乐®，每两周一次，共48周。此临床研究的主要目的为，在活动性类风湿性关节炎患者中确立 BI 695501与修美乐®在有效性方面的统计学等效性，测量指标为第12周和第24周与基线相比，符合 ACR20（美国风湿病学会20）标准的患者比例。

此项临床研究的次要目的为，比较 BI 695501与修美乐®的其他有效性指标 (DAS28)、安全性和免疫原性。

此临床研究的结果将在未来的医学会议上公布及报告。

备注：

[1] BI 695501 compared to adalimumab in patients with active rheumatoid arthritis. Clincialtrials.gov web site. Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02137226?term=695501&rank=2. Accessed September 2016.

[2] ACR20 is a globally accepted composite measure of comparing response to treatment in Rheumatoid Arthritis clinical trials. A 55% ACR20 response means 55% of patients in the study achieved a 20% improvement in tender or swollen joint counts as well as 20% improvement in three of the other five criteria used in assessment of disease.

[3] DAS28 (Disease Activity Score 28) is a composite system developed and validated by the EULAR (European League Against Rheumatism) to measure the progress and improvement of Rheumatoid Arthritis. It is represented as a number on a scale from 0 to 10 representing disease activity.

[4] Boehringer Ingelheim. (January 2015). Producing Value: Global Contract Manufacturing Excellence [Brochure].

[5] Medline Plus, “Rheumatoid Arthritis” Accessed 11 October 2011. Available at http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/ency/article/000431.htm

[6] World Health Organization, “The Global Burden of Disease, 2004 Update.” Accessed 04.08 August 2016. Available at http://www.who.int/healthinfo/global_burden_disease/GBD_report_2004update_full.pdf?ua=1

[7]Sacks, J., Lou, Y., Helmick, C. Prevalence of Specific Types of Arthritis and Other Rheumatic Conditions in the Ambulatory Health Care System in the United States 2001-2005. Arthritis Care and Research. 2010. 62(4): 460- 464.

[8] Howden, L., Meyer, J., 2010 U.S. Census Bureau results --- U.S. Census Bureau, 2010 Census Summary File.

[9] Lee DM, Weinblatt ME. Rheumatoid arthritis. Lancet. 2001; 358:903-911.