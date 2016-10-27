ADI公司收购Innovasic

大力扩充公司确定性以太网技术和专业知识，为高度同步的工业自动化网络及工业物联网提供强大的实时连接

北京2016年10月27日电 /美通社/ -- Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) 今日宣布收购Innovasic Inc. -- 确定性以太网半导体和软件解决方案的领先供应商。此次收购完成后，ADI公司可掌握一整套多协议工业以太网解决方案，并为适用于工业自动化和工业物联网(IoT)的ADI智能自动化解决方案产品组合增添关键的配套技术。

目前，工业自动化市场正逐步从串行现场总线向以太网连接转变，同时，工业物联网日趋普及，敏感的工业自动化应用亟需高度可靠的实时以太网连接。ADI公司收购Innovasic后，可立即为客户提供一整套面向工业以太网应用的创新解决方案，同时打造业内最佳技术路线图，以满足工业物联网等未来连接需求。这些解决方案将进一步完善ADI公司现有的高性能工业自动化解决方案，包括软件可配置IO、现场仪器仪表、高效伺服驱动系统等。

ADI公司自动化业务部门总经理Kevin Carlin表示：“我们的自动化客户需要高度可靠的同步网络技术，以支持如汽车制造等需要多组机器人在恶劣嘈杂的条件下井然有序地协同作业的应用环境。这些客户还力争在即将实现的工业物联网中更广泛地应用以太网，以提高作业效率，降低成本。IEEE（电气电子工程师协会）业已明确，为使以太网满足新兴应用的确定性需求，需要实行新的标准，为此，IEEE正在制定全新的时间敏感型网络(TSN)标准。Innovasic公司的技术不仅能解决当前的工业以太网问题，还能满足全新IEEE TSN标准的部分前期要求。此次收购Innovasic公司后，ADI可帮助客户打造一条由传感器迈向未来工业物联网连接的发展之路。”

Innovasic团队将加入ADI公司的工业自动化业务部门，作为核心技术组，负责开发公司的确定性以太网技术解决方案，并继续为工业客户提供生命周期较长的半导体产品组合。Innovasic团队将由其联合创始人兼首席运营官Jordon Woods领导，工作地点仍位于美国新墨西哥州阿尔伯克基市。

Woods表示：“我们很高兴能够加入ADI公司，成为‘智能自动化’解决方案的一分子。Innovasic和ADI都致力于帮助客户解决最具挑战性的技术难题，提供生命周期非常长的产品，以便满足工业市场的独特需求。现在，我们通过强强联合，可更加有效、更加高效地解决客户的通信需求，帮助他们应对全球最严苛的工业自动化环境。”

